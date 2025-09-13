Delhi Govt Likely To Roll Out Lifetime ‘Pink Card’ From Mid-October, Replacing Old Pink Ticket System

The Delhi government is likely to begin the registration process for the free bus ride Pink Card from mid-October as a Bhai Dooj gift for women in the national capital. | Representation Image ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to begin the registration process for the free bus ride Pink Card from mid-October as a Bhai Dooj gift for women in the national capital.

The Pink Card will be valid for a lifetime, making it easier for women to use public transport anytime, without restrictions, an official said.

The final decision on the date and procedure for the new initiative will be made in an upcoming meeting, the senior transport official told PTI.

The new initiative will replace the previous paper-based ticket system with the 'Saheli Smart Card', a permanent, personalised travel pass that will allow female passengers to travel freely and conveniently on Delhi government buses, the official added.

He said the card registration is likely to begin in October, enabling "Delhi's daughters and sisters to avail unlimited free travel as a token of the government's commitment towards their welfare".

The card will also make public transport more secure by eliminating the need for daily paper tickets, replacing them with a safer and hassle-free smart card.

A key meeting is scheduled in the coming week to finalise the registration process and other operational details.

Meanwhile, in July, an official had told PTI that the Saheli Smart Card — a personalised travel pass carrying the holder's name and photograph — would be launched to offer free bus rides to women and transgender residents aged 12 and above on all DTC and Cluster buses, enabling identity-linked travel under the scheme.

The smart card will be issued under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework. Unlike the existing paper-based pink ticket system, the new smart card will allow free travel only on DTC and Cluster buses, while also supporting recharge and top-up functionality for use on other transit modes.

"To obtain the card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and have valid proof of address. They must register online through the DTC portal, select a participating bank, and complete full KYC verification at the chosen bank branch," the official said.

Once the KYC process is completed, the bank will dispatch the card to the registered address. Required documents include Aadhaar card, PAN card, proof of residence in Delhi, passport-size photograph, and any other documents as per bank-specific KYC norms.

The Delhi government, in its communication to banks and financial institutions, has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for facilitating the issuance of these cards, which it says will usher in a new era of safe, accessible, and paperless public transport for women and transgender individuals in the city.

The official further clarified that while the government will not charge commuters for the free travel benefit, issuing banks may levy a nominal card issuance or maintenance fee as per their policies.

In case the card is lost, users must report it to the issuing bank, which may provide a replacement as per its terms.

The card will need to be activated through the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) of DTC before use. Though the card can be used on other transit systems after topping up, the free travel benefit is restricted to DTC and Cluster buses under this scheme.

"No card will be issued directly by DTC. Registration is completely online through the DTC portal, and cards are issued only after full KYC verification by the selected bank," the official added.

The Delhi chief minister had previously criticised the old pink ticket system, which was introduced during the AAP government, claiming its susceptibility to corruption.

