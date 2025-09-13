 Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat

Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat

The incident happened in Ace City Society, located in the Bisrakh police station area. The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chawla (37), wife of Darpan Chawla, and their son Daksh (11).

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
A high rise apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning when a woman and her young son died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor | X @ians_india

Greater Noida: A heart-wrenching incident shocked residents of a high rise apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning when a woman and her young son died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor, police said.

The incident happened in Ace City Society, located in the Bisrakh police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Sakshi Chawla (37), wife of Darpan Chawla, and their son Daksh (11).

According to police, the mother and child fell from the 13th floor in the morning hours, dying instantly on the spot.

FPJ Shorts
'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover In Mumbai; BMC Responds | VIDEO
'Street Lights Off': Netizen Highlights Complete Darkness & Poor Road Condition On Lalbaug Flyover In Mumbai; BMC Responds | VIDEO
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
Read Also
Delhi Police Probe Hoax Bomb Threat At Taj Palace Hotel; Security Tightened After Recent High Court...
article-image

Police teams rushed to the society immediately after receiving the information. The bodies were taken into custody and later sent for post-mortem after completion of the inquest proceedings.

During the inspection, police recovered a suicide note in which Sakshi expressed her desire to "leave the world." Initial findings suggest that the family had been under considerable mental stress.

Sources revealed that the young boy, Daksh, was suffering from a prolonged mental illness. Investigators believe Sakshi was extremely distressed over her son’s medical condition, and this constant pressure may have driven her to the drastic step.

Eyewitnesses said panic spread in the society immediately after the fall, and residents were left in a state of disbelief. Police officers, however, quickly took control of the situation to restore order.

Read Also
CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi’s First Hotline Maintenance Van To Repair Live Cables Without Power...
article-image

“This tragic incident has shaken everyone in the society. Neighbours are deeply shocked at what happened,” said a police official.

Greater Noida police have launched a detailed investigation into the case. While preliminary reports indicate mental stress as the primary reason, officials said a clearer picture will emerge after the post-mortem report and further inquiries.

The double suicide has left the residents of the society mourning, highlighting once again the silent struggles many families endure behind closed doors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat

Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi Police Probe Hoax Bomb Threat At Taj Palace Hotel; Security Tightened After Recent High Court...

Delhi Police Probe Hoax Bomb Threat At Taj Palace Hotel; Security Tightened After Recent High Court...