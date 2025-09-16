Shocking Video: 10 Labourers Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy Rains In Dehradun

10 People Feared Dead After Truck Overturns In Swollen Tons River Amid Heavy Rains In Dehradun (Screengrab) | X

Dehradun: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, bringing normal life to a standstill. Amid heavy showers in the city, a shocking video of a group of people being swept away by the Tons River. At least 10 labourers are reportedly dead in the tragic incident. The incident was recorded on camera.

In a video that surfaced online, a group of 10 labourers could be seen on a tractor stranded in the raging river. They were asking for help. Meanwhile, some people were seen standing on the banks of the river and were figuring out how to help the stranded labourers.

Video Of The Incident:

HAPPENING NOW: A devastating cloudburst triggered a dangerous rise in the river, sweeping away several people in a tractor-trolley. Authorities are on high alert as rescue operations continue in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, india. pic.twitter.com/eRE5sGT8GH — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 16, 2025

However, due to the strong water current, the tractor overturned, and the people perched on it were swept away. Soon, the vehicle disappeared in the river. As per NDTV, the labourers were likely engaged in mining activities. However, the exact details of how they got stuck in the middle of the river are not known.

Heavy overnight rains at various places in Uttarakhand damaged roads, houses, and shops, and washed out a bridge early on Tuesday. Meanwhile, many people have gone missing after heavy showers triggered landslides and flash floods.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the damage was reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie, reported PTI. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun, and a death that has been reported from Mussoorie is being verified, he said.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Cloudbursts at several places in Sahastradhara caused rivers and water streams to swell, leading to a sharp rise in water levels.#Uttarakhand #Cloudburst



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fFpDIMYJrt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

The Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple was also inundated as the water level in the Tamsa River increased. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had… pic.twitter.com/4E6PhKBM6K — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

Earlier in the day, Disaster Response personnel also rescued a total of 100 students who were stranded after the Devbhoomi Institute campus located in the Paunda area of Dehradun.

After receiving information about 200 students being stranded at the institute, rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Corps rushed to the spot and pulled them out to safety.

"The team reached the spot and conducted a quick rescue operation. Amidst the waterlogging, the team worked with utmost prudence and promptness and evacuated all 200 students safely and took them to a safe place," the SDRF said, as quoted by ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected affected areas in Dehradun.