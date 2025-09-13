VIDEO: ‘Sushila Karki’s Appointment As Nepal PM A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment,’ Says PM Modi In Imphal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X - @narendramodi

Imphal, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment “a shining example of women empowerment”.

Strengthening India–Nepal Ties

Addressing a rally in Manipur capital Imphal, Modi said India and Nepal have been close friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and New Delhi stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase.

.Message of Support from India

“I want to congratulate Sushila Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal,” the PM said.

Speaking at the launch of various development initiatives in Imphal.

Historic First for Nepal

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government. “Karki occupying the top post of that country is an example of women's empowerment,” Modi asserted.

End of Political Uncertainty

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Consensus Appointment Amid Agitation

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation.

Applause for Nepal’s Democratic Spirit

The PM also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people, noting how citizens, especially young men and women, were taking part in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

India’s Commitment to Nepal’s Stability

"I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, have kept democratic values supreme," Modi said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Moving Forward Together

Emphasising India's solidarity, the PM said both nations were "moving forward together", and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability.

