Thieves Who Slit Woman’s Throat & Showered At Her Hyderabad Home Before Fleeing Arrested

Woman Murdered By House Help, His Accomplice In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have arrested two men accused of murdering a 50-year-old woman at her Cyberabad residence and looting gold worth several lakhs, marking a major breakthrough in the case. The accused were arrested on Saturday from Jharkhand's Ranchi and will be produced before a local court there before he is bought to Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the police deployed five special teams to track the suspects and one of the teams traced them to Ranchi, hometown of the accused.

The chilling murder took place three days ago, in which the victim was first hit with a pressure cooker and her throat slit with a knife and scissors. The suspects then looted from her home and showered in her washroom before fleeing.

The prime accused is 21-year-old Harsha who was working at the woman’s residence since around 11 days before the incident. He, along with two helpers, allegedly tied the woman, hit her with a pressure cooker and slit her throat.

50-year-old Ranu Agarwal was found dead by her husband at their 13th-floor flat in a gated apartment in the IT hub Cyberabad. Mr Agarwal and their son were at work when the crime took place. They returned home early after their calls to her went unanswered in the evening.

Left Blood-Stained Clothes At Crime Scene

According to police, before fleeing, the thieves took a shower in their house. They also changed clothes and left behind their blood-stained garments at the crime scene.

During the preliminary probe, the two men, both domestic helpers, were seen in a CCTV footage heading to the 13th floor and leaving at 5:02 pm. One of them worked at Agarwal's house, who was from Jharkhand and was hired via a manpower agency just 10 days ago, while another worked at a neighbouring house on the next floor. The two were seen escaping on a two-wheeler that belonged to the other suspect's employer.

The victim, stayed at the flat with her husband, a steel businessman and their 26-year-old son. The family hails from Kolkata and Harsha was employed through a manpower agency.