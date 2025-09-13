Animal Welfare Groups Launch Relief Operations For Flood-Hit Animals In Punjab | Shaili Shah/HWA

Various animal welfare organisations joined hands to launch emergency relief operations for animals impacted in Punjab floods. The relief initiative focuses on distributing emergency feed, supplying medicines and providing basic care for the animals.

Joint Animal Rescue and Relief Efforts

The state of Punjab witnessed one of the worst floods in recent times which has taken more than 50 lives and left thousands of people homeless. While social organisations from across the country have made every effort possible to help the people impacted, a few animal welfare organisations have also come together to provide relief to the animals affected in the floods.

Humane World for Animals India (HWAI), in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society (Punjab), Compassion for Animals Welfare Association and the Animal Husbandry Department, has launched urgent disaster response operations to assist animals affected by the devastating floods.

Emergency Care for Farmed and Companion Animals

The organisation’s disaster response team deployed earlier this week in the worst-hit areas of Amritsar and Jalandhar, like Ferozepur, Fazilka and Muktsar, to help animals left with limited food or care in flooded areas. The team’s immediate priorities include distributing emergency feed to prevent starvation of farmed animals, supplying veterinary medicines required for the treatment of sick and injured animals and providing food and basic care for companion animals.

According to HWAI, the August 2025 flood has displaced over three lakh people and impacted more than 50 lakh animals. Field reports confirm the deaths of significant numbers of cattle and buffalo in submerged areas, and there have also been extensive losses of animals such as chickens and goats. Companion animals are also in critical jeopardy with free-roaming dogs and cats left without food, shelter or medical attention in nearly all affected districts.

Field Challenges and Ground Realities

Jaihari AK, who was deployed to Punjab as senior coordinator of disaster response at HWAI, said: “What we’re seeing on the ground is heartbreaking. We've come across street dogs scavenging through debris for scraps and snatching fish from the flood waters. People are trying to save what little they have, but they simply don’t have the resources to help their animals.”

Early this week, the relief team delivered the first batches of fodder and companion animal feed in Jalandhar and Amritsar. While high water levels prevented them from reaching some of the more remote areas, they were able to distribute feed to local caregivers to help support the animals in the meantime.

Dr. Shaina Verma from Indian Red Cross Society (Punjab), said, “I am heartbroken seeing Punjab struggle with the worst floods in decades. Thousands have lost their homes, crops are destroyed, and many lives have been lost. I'm grateful for the rescue teams working tirelessly to help those in need, but we need more support.”

Call for More Support and Resources

HWA is known for responding to disasters in India and around the world to assist animals and communities in need. Earlier, the team had stepped in to provide emergency relief to animals affected by volcanic eruptions in Guatemala, deadly earthquakes in Nepal, Ecuador, Mexico and Türkiye, hurricanes, flash floods and cyclones in India, Haiti and Mozambique, and wildfires in Australia and Chile, as well as helping refugees and their pets fleeing the war in Ukraine.