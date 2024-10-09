 Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Student Kidnapped & Molested By Neighbor In Krishna Nagar Area, Police Launch Investigation
As per reports, the incident took place when the victim left home for college on Monday morning. While on her way, the accused Imran Khan and an unknown person got into the same auto the victim was travelling. In the FIR, the victim stated that after getting into the vehicle, the accused made the auto driver change the route and forcibly took her to his room where he molested her.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Representational image/ Pixabay

Lucknow: A 20-year-old college student was allegedly kidnapped and molested by her neighbour in the Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow city, the police said.

According to the police, the accused identified as Imran Khan was a neighbour to the victim and had kidnapped the student with the help of one of his associates.

About The Incident

As per reports, the incident took place when the victim left home for college on Monday morning. While on her way, the accused Imran Khan and an unknown person got into the same auto the victim was travelling.

In the FIR, the victim stated that after getting into the vehicle, the accused made the auto driver change the route and forcibly took her to his room where he molested her.

In the meantime, the auto driver and the other man fled from the spot.

Following this, the victim somehow managed to escape from the accused and lodged a complaint against him at the Krishna Nagar police station.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections Of IPC

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case of kidnapping and molestation under sections 74, 115 (2), 140 (1), 309 (2) of the IPC was registered at the Krishna Nagar police station.

Krishna Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the victim's neighbour Imran and the unknown individual and auto driver.

"Teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. Soon the accused will be arrested and the case will be investigated," said the official.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

