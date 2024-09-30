UP Horror: 5-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Hapur, Bystanders Record And Upload Video On Internet Instead Of Stopping Crime

Representational image |

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on September 19. However, the incident came to light on September 26 when the boy’s health deteriorated and on being asked, he narrated the entire incident to his parents.

As per reports, the accused identified as Arsh and Junaid took the boy from his home and raped him on a nearby farm. Reports further suggest that two goat herders, Rizwan and Alfez, present at the farm at the time of the incident recorded the men raping the boy and uploaded the video on the internet.

Accused threatens victim's family after being confronted

The accused also abused, hit and threatened the family members of the child when they went to their home to complain. Soon after that, the accused fled the spot.

After receiving a complaint from the family members of the boy, the Police registered an FIR under sections 140-4 (kidnapping), 351-2 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional assault) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of the Pocso Act.

Meanwhile, Hapur police have formed several teams to nab the accused whose whereabouts have still not been known.

UP: 4 killed, one injured in car-tractor collision in Noida

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four people were killed and one other was injured after their car hit a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sector 24 in Noida late Sunday night, they said.

According to the police, the victims were residents of Delhi and had come to Noida for dinner. Their car was hit by the tractor while they were returning back to Delhi.

The police said that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies have been stored for post-mortem while one of the five is hospitalised and is currently being treated for his injuries, they added.

A case has been registered in this regard, and the tractor involved in the crash has been taken into custody, the police added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi offered condolences to the families of the deceased and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person.

He said that the Chief Minister's office is actively coordinating with the local administration to ensure that necessary steps are taken to assist the victims' families and address any further safety concerns on the roads.