 Video: Eunuch Stripped & Beaten By Rival Group Over Alms Collection In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut; Police Register Case
Video: Eunuch Stripped & Beaten By Rival Group Over Alms Collection In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut; Police Register Case

Video: Eunuch Stripped & Beaten By Rival Group Over Alms Collection In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut; Police Register Case

A group of eunuchs was seen stripping and beating a member of another group after an argument broke out over collecting alms in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
In a now-viral video, a group of eunuchs was seen stripping and beating a member of another group after an argument broke out over collecting alms in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

As the scene grew chaotic, someone recorded the entire altercation on camera and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral. 

Watch the video here:

The incident occurred at Bacha Park intersection in the Kotwali police station area, where two eunuchs were asking for money from drivers who had stopped at the traffic light.

The altercation escalated when another group of eunuchs, who traditionally collected alms in that area, arrived and asked the first group to leave the spot. When they refused, tensions flared, leading to a violent confrontation.

Bystanders intervene to stop the fighting

The disagreement quickly turned physical as the local eunuchs called for reinforcements. Within moments, the situation spiralled out of control, and one eunuch was forcibly stripped and beaten by the opposing group. Local residents and bystanders tried to intervene, but their attempts to de-escalate the situation were met with hostility from the fighting groups. 

Eventually, the police were alerted, and officers from the nearby Kotwali police station rushed to the scene. The police used batons to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Video: Kanwariyas Beat Eunuch On Suspicion Of Theft, Tear Clothes; Rescued By Police In Ghaziabad
Both groups of eunuchs taken into custody

Both groups of eunuchs were taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning. According to police, both parties have filed complaints against each other, accusing the other of instigating the violence.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and impartial action will be taken based on the findings.

