Video: Kanwariyas Beat Eunuch On Suspicion Of Theft, Tear Clothes; Rescued By Police In Ghaziabad

A group of Kanwariyas brutally thrashed a transgender and tore her clothes on suspicion of being a thief in Sihani Gate in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Monday night.

As per reports, the Kanwariyas kept beating the person even when the police arrived. However, the cops managed to rescue the transgender successfully and took her with them in a car to the police station. Later, in a statement to the media, police said that the assault was a result of a misunderstanding and that the transgender was not a thief.

In the now-viral video of the incident, Kanwariyas can be seen thrashing the eunuch as police try to pacify the crowd. When the angry crowd did not budge, the police guarding the eunuch ran towards their car with her and took her to the police station.

According to the information, the eunuch was roaming around the Kanwar camp near Ghukna Cut on Meerut Road. During this time, the Kanwariyas started beating the eunuch, accusing him of coming to the camp with the intention of theft. On receiving the information, the Sihani Gate police reached the spot and tried to pacify the Kanwariyas, but even in front of the police, the Kanwariyas kept beating the eunuch.

Seeing the situation worsening, the police somehow saved the eunuch from the Kanwadis and brought her to the police station in a car. Police said that in the initial investigation, no incident of theft attempt by the eunuch has come to light. The incident happened due to a misunderstanding. The eunuch was released after interrogation.

It is being told that the Kanwariyas were very angry. When the police tried to take the eunuch away, the Kanwariyas also tried to snatch her from the police. When the police made the eunuch sit in the car, the Kanwariyas stood in front and started beating the bonnet of the police car. After a lot of effort, the police left the spot with the eunuch.