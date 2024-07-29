UP Viral Video: Enraged Kanwariyas Vandalise Vehicle With Police Written On It After It Enters Wrong Lane In Ghaziabad

Enraged Kanwariyas severely damaged a van and overturned it after it allegedly entered the lane dedicated for Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Several videos of the incident have emerged on social media.

According to reports, the damaged vehicle was deployed for the Power Corporation's vigilance department. The viral videos show "Police" written on the vehicle. The incident took place on Duhai Kanwar road of the Madhuban Bapudham police station area of Ghaziabad.

The vehicle allegedly hit one of the Kanwariyas, causing anger among them.

Police have detained the driver of the vehicle, as per reports.

The act of vandalism has drawn criticism for the Kanwariyas on social media. Many social media users demanded strict action against those engaged in violence. According to the police, the situation has been brought under control, and an investigation is ongoing.

In another incident on Saturday, an altercation occurred between Kanwar pilgrims and a car driver in Ghaziabad. Officials reported that the conflict arose after the car hit a Kanwariya and damaged his sacred pot (Kawad).

The Honda City car had entered a route specifically designated for Kanwar Yatris. It lightly brushed against one of the devotees, leading to outrage among a group of Kanwariyas. The agitated Kanwariyas stopped the car and vandalised it with sticks. Following the incident, police have intensified security on all Kanwar routes and increased traffic restrictions in the city. The Kanwariyas had thrashed the car driver and vandalised his vehicle after it allegedly hit a devotee in Muradnagar, an official said on Sunday.