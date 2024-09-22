Uttar Pradesh STF Cracks Down On Organised Crime, Arrests Over 7,000 Criminals In 7 Yrs

UP Police/Representative Image | ANI

In a major triumph for law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh, the Special Task Force (STF) has made significant strides in tackling organized crime over the past seven and a half years. The STF has arrested over 7,000 criminals, including drug traffickers, arms smugglers, and cybercriminals, and killed 49 offenders during police encounters.

According to officials, the STF has seized substantial amounts of illegal firearms, narcotics, and banned wildlife products, while also preventing over 559 serious crimes before they could occur. These pre-emptive actions have cemented the force's reputation for maintaining vigilance and ensuring public safety.

ADG STF Amitabh Yash said over the past seven and a half years, the STF has arrested 7,015 notorious and wanted criminals, with 49 killed in police encounters. “These criminals had bounties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh,” Yash said, emphasizing the continuous campaign against criminal activity.

A key element of this crackdown has been a proactive approach. The STF’s intelligence network has helped avert serious crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, and planned murders of prominent figures, public representatives, and ordinary citizens. A total of 3,970 organized criminals have been arrested in this period, further underscoring the agency’s role in maintaining public order.

Read Also Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: 7000 Police Personnel and 206 Cameras Deployed for Security

He said the STF has also tackled examination-related malpractices, including cheating and paper leaks. The force has taken action against 926 kingpins and solvers from 193 gangs involved in these activities. This campaign, aimed at restoring trust in the education system, has boosted the government’s credibility among the youth. Furthermore, 379 cybercriminals involved in online fraud and cyber offenses have been apprehended.

In a separate operation against illegal arms smuggling, the STF arrested 189 criminals, recovering 2,080 illegal firearms and 8,229 cartridges. Meanwhile, the crackdown on liquor smuggling led to the arrest of 523 smugglers transporting liquor from states such as Punjab and Haryana. During these operations, the STF seized 80,579 boxes of liquor, 330,866 liters of rectified spirit, and 7,560 liters of country liquor.

Additionally, the STF has been relentless in its pursuit of drug traffickers. According to Deputy SP Deepak Singh, the agency arrested 1,082 individuals involved in drug trafficking, seizing large quantities of narcotics, including 91,147 kg of ganja, 2,054 kg of charas, and other illegal substances such as heroin, smack, and opium. Vehicles used for drug transportation were also confiscated, and legal action was taken against the offenders.

The STF's efforts have extended to curbing wildlife smuggling and poaching, arresting 170 criminals from various gangs involved in these illegal activities. Among the seized items were 341 kg of tortoise calipee, two pangolins, one tiger skin, and 8,011 tortoises, as well as elephant tusks, ivory, red sandalwood, and ambergris.

“With a total of 2,670 successful operations carried out over the last seven and a half years, the STF has cemented its reputation as a formidable force against organized crime,” Yash said.