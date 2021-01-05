UPSC clears 89 candidates from 2019 reserve list, LS Speaker Om Birla's daughter gets IAS

On Monday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination. And Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla's, daughter, Anjali Birla, was one among those who made it through. She will now suit up as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
According to reports, Anjali passed Class 12 in Arts stream from Kota's Sophia School, after which she pursued Political Science (Hons) from Delhi's Ramjas College. From thereon, she prepared for the civil service examinations in the national capital.
Crediting the success to her elder sister, Akanksha Birla, Anjali said she constantly encouraged her to do better. After joining the service, Anjali said she wants to work for women empowerment.
The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4, 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Group 'A' and Group 'B' central services against 927 vacancies.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in accordance with rules, also maintained a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the commission has now recommended 89 candidates -- 73 General, 14 OBC, 1 EWS and 1 SC -- to fill up the remaining posts based on the 2019 civil services examination, the statement further added.
The list of the 89 candidates is also available on the UPSC website -- http//www.upsc.gov.in.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)