UPSC clears 89 candidates from 2019 reserve list, LS Speaker Om Birla's daughter gets IAS

On Monday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination. And Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla's, daughter, Anjali Birla, was one among those who made it through. She will now suit up as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

According to reports, Anjali passed Class 12 in Arts stream from Kota's Sophia School, after which she pursued Political Science (Hons) from Delhi's Ramjas College. From thereon, she prepared for the civil service examinations in the national capital.

Crediting the success to her elder sister, Akanksha Birla, Anjali said she constantly encouraged her to do better. After joining the service, Anjali said she wants to work for women empowerment.