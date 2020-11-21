Ready to hold Lok Sabha winter session, dates decided by govt: Om Birla

Amid speculation over holding the Winter Session of Parliament in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the Lok Sabha secretariat is ready to hold the session and dates are decided by the government.

He said the Monsoon session was held with all precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the parliament standing committees have also been meeting regularly.

"The Lok Sabha secretariat is prepared to hold the parliament session. As far as dates are concerned, it is decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs," Birla said in reply to a question about holding the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs decides the dates of the session and the government discuss with opposition parties as well, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

He announced that a two-day all-India presiding officers' meet will be held from November 25 in Kewadia near Vadodra with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu gracing the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The theme for this year's conference is "Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary -- Key to a Vibrant Democracy," Birla said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 76 residences for Members of Parliament on BD Marg in New Delhi. These residences have been built within 27 months at a cost of ₹ 188 crore, in three towers named after Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, Birla said.