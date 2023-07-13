UP: Society Resident Thrashes Watchman With Broom After Lift Stops Working At Agra Building (Watch)

Twitter

In a video going viral on social media, a woman in UP’s Agra can be seen thrashing a watchman with a broom, reportedly, after the building’s lift stopped working. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV. As per reports, the victim has filed a complaint at Sikandra police station.

In the footage posted on Twitter, the woman can be seen beating the watchman with a broom while her son "threatens" to kill him.

Police ensure action against accused

Jagdish Prasad Tiwari, the watchman on duty, in his complaint said that Anil Sharma’s wife, who lives in C-8 of Rainbow Apartment in Sikandra, came with her son Pranshu and asked him why the lift is not working.

As Tiwari was explaining the reason, Pranshu started abusing him and threatened to kill him , and soon after that, Anita began thrashing him with a broom. Listening to the commotion, residents of the building gathered at the scene. As per reports, Inspector Anand Kumar Shahi said that action will be taken against the accused after registering a case.

