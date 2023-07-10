 WATCH: Primary Teacher Thrashes College Professor With Slippers Over Deployment During Exam in Agra
WATCH: Primary Teacher Thrashes College Professor With Slippers Over Deployment During Exam in Agra

Following the incident, both parties involved were summoned to the police station, where a settlement was reached.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
A shocking incident unfolded at Nagar Nigam Inter College in Agra's Tajganj area when a primary school teacher was caught on video raining slippers on her colleague during an ongoing examination. The footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media, gaining widespread attention.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Saturday during the DELED examination. The video shows the primary teacher, identified as Alka Upadhyay from Primary School Bhawai in Etmadpur block, thrashing a professor, including the headmaster who attempted to intervene. The altercation escalated as several individuals, including the teacher's husband, joined the heated argument, claiming a relative connection to the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate).

The principal of the college shed light on the events leading up to the incident. He stated that Alka arrived late for duty on July 3, just as the exam papers were being opened. Upon her arrival, she began protesting against being assigned morning duty and created chaos. Accompanied by three or four individuals, one of whom claimed to be her husband, they entered into the principal's room.

Alka pressured the principal to assign her duty in a special room

According to teachers at the college, Alka and her companions pressured the principal to assign her duty in a special room, despite the ongoing exams. However, the staff members present there firmly refused their request, highlighting that outsiders were not permitted during exam time. The refusal angered the primary teacher, who responded with indecent and disrespectful behavior towards the principal and other teachers.

In addition to this, Alka's husband threatened the staff, citing his alleged connection to the SDM, and even physically assaulted one of the teachers by grabbing their collar. The situation spiraled out of control, prompting the intervention of the local police, who were called to mediate the conflict.

Following the incident, both parties involved were summoned to the police station, where a settlement was reached. 

Agra: Viral news of burqa-clad students, teachers harassing principal found to be fake
