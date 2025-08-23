 Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani’s Premises Raided By CBI After SBI Reports Over ₹2,000 Crore Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReliance Communications, Anil Ambani’s Premises Raided By CBI After SBI Reports Over ₹2,000 Crore Fraud

Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani’s Premises Raided By CBI After SBI Reports Over ₹2,000 Crore Fraud

The entities were classified as fraud on June 13 in accordance with the RBI's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank's Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said. | File Pic

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the premises linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, agency officials said on Saturday.

The CBI officials confirmed that the searches followed after a case has been registered, but immediately refused to divulge details of the case.

Read Also
Mutual Funds To Be Distributed Through Post Offices, Department Of Posts & Association Of Mutual...
article-image

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Anil Ambani, chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), in connection with its ongoing probe into an alleged Rs 17,000-crore bank loan fraud case. The LoC was issued at the request of the federal financial probe agency to prevent Ambani from leaving the country without prior clearance, FPJ had previously reported.

The ED had also summoned the industrialist for questioning on August 5 as part of its investigation. According to officials, the case pertained to alleged diversion and misappropriation of loans availed by various ADAG group companies from a consortium of banks and financial institutions.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...