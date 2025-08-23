Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani’s Premises Raided By CBI After SBI Reports Over ₹2,000 Crore Fraud

The agency is conducting searches at the premises linked to RCOM and its Promoter Director Anil Ambani, they said. | File Pic

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the premises linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in connection with an alleged bank fraud case, agency officials said on Saturday.

The CBI officials confirmed that the searches followed after a case has been registered, but immediately refused to divulge details of the case.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Anil Ambani, chairman of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), in connection with its ongoing probe into an alleged Rs 17,000-crore bank loan fraud case. The LoC was issued at the request of the federal financial probe agency to prevent Ambani from leaving the country without prior clearance, FPJ had previously reported.

The ED had also summoned the industrialist for questioning on August 5 as part of its investigation. According to officials, the case pertained to alleged diversion and misappropriation of loans availed by various ADAG group companies from a consortium of banks and financial institutions.