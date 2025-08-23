Patna: Eight Villagers Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Auto Rickshaw Near Sigeriyawa

At least eight people were killed and six others injured on Saturday when an auto rickshaw on which they were travelling collided with a truck near Sigeriyawa village under Shahjahanpur police station limits in Patna district. | X @thenewsdrum

Patna: At least eight people were killed and six others injured on Saturday when an auto rickshaw on which they were travelling collided with a truck near Sigeriyawa village under Shahjahanpur police station limits in Patna district.

Truck rams auto carrying villagers to Ganga dip

Police said that the accident took place when villagers were travelling from Nalanda to Fatuha for taking a dip in river Ganga. The high speed truck rammed into the auto rickshaw, which turned into rubble under the impact of the collision.

Police said that the truck driver made good his escape after the mishap as the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but they were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in view of their serious condition.

Seven women among eight dead from Nalanda village

All the deceased and injured are natives of Reri Malma village under Hilsa police station limits in Nalanda district. While seven died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital. The deceased included seven women, police added.