 Patna: Eight Villagers Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Auto Rickshaw Near Sigeriyawa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPatna: Eight Villagers Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Auto Rickshaw Near Sigeriyawa

Patna: Eight Villagers Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Auto Rickshaw Near Sigeriyawa

Police said that the accident took place when villagers were travelling from Nalanda to Fatuha for taking a dip in river Ganga. The high speed truck rammed into the auto rickshaw, which turned into rubble under the impact of the collision.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
At least eight people were killed and six others injured on Saturday when an auto rickshaw on which they were travelling collided with a truck near Sigeriyawa village under Shahjahanpur police station limits in Patna district. | X @thenewsdrum

Patna: At least eight people were killed and six others injured on Saturday when an auto rickshaw on which they were travelling collided with a truck near Sigeriyawa village under Shahjahanpur police station limits in Patna district.

Truck rams auto carrying villagers to Ganga dip

Police said that the accident took place when villagers were travelling from Nalanda to Fatuha  for taking a dip in river Ganga. The high speed truck rammed into the auto rickshaw, which turned into rubble under the impact of the collision.

Police said that the truck driver made good his escape after the mishap as the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but they were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in view of their serious condition. 

FPJ Shorts
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO
Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu Prorogues Lok Sabha, Marking End Of Monsoon Session 2025 That Saw Passage...
article-image

Seven women among eight dead from Nalanda village

All the deceased and injured are natives of Reri Malma village under Hilsa police station limits in Nalanda district. While seven died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital. The deceased included seven women, police added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...