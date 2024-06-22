UP Viral Video: Firing In Broad Daylight Over Dispute Regarding Possession Of A Plot Near Bajrang Dhaba On Pilibhit Bypass Road In Bareilly

Bareili: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from UP's Bareili district, two groups targeted each other by opening fire in broad day-light over a dispute regarding possession of a plot. The incident was reported in Izzatnagar area near Bajrang Dhaba on Pilibhit bypass road on Saturday, June 22. Two people have been detained by the police. Reports said that miscreants opened fire at each other. A bulldozer was also set on fire. In the ruckus, one person was injured, and a car got over turned into a drain. The police have seized the car for further investigation.

The visuals of the shocking violent have surfaced on social media.

As per a local report, Aditya Upadhyay, a resident of Lalpur village in Izzatnagar area, runs a marble shop by the name of Shankara Mahadeva Marbles near Bajrang Dhaba on Pilibhit Bypass Road. On Saturday morning, a builder identified Rajiv Rana from the accused party along with 40-50 unknown people got two JCBs at Aditya Upadhyay's shop and started vandalizing it, attempting to demolish it. The situation went out of control and both sides started firing at each other. The JCB was also set on fire during the incident.

Local residents soon informed the police who sprung into action and reached the spot immediately. While the police managed to bring the situation under control, search is on for a few of the miscreants who are still on the run.