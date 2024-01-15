UP: Uber Launches EV Auto Rickshaw Services In Ayodhya Days Before Ram Temple Event

CM Yogi Adityanath flags off Uber's EV Auto Rickshaw services in UP's Ayodhya |

As Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is gearing up for the Ram Temple event on January 22, one of India’s leading ride hailing apps, Uber, flagged off its EV auto rickshaw services in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for smooth and affordable travelling for locals and tourists.

Following the launch of EV Autos, Uber will also start operations of Uber Go - its most affordable car product; besides Uber Intercity - the fast growing mobility product that will support all inter-city travel needs to Ayodhya from popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh. This comprehensive approach aims to connect the temple city to various destinations, contributing significantly to tourism, travel, and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

The expansion into Ayodhya aligns with Uber's growth plans in India and reflects the company's 'India to Bharat' strategy to increase its footprint and product offerings to more and more regional markets.

"Ayodhya emerges on travel maps of millions"

Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia said, “We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth.”

Ten years ago, the first Indian rider hailed an Uber on the streets of Bengaluru, beginning a journey that would quickly see the app become the country’s most preferred platforms for riders and drivers alike. Since then, Uber has transformed the mobility landscape in India. A safe, reliable and affordable car, auto, moto or bus ride via the app is now available in 125 cities across India.

Over the past couple of years, Uber has implemented several innovative technology-driven solutions to help riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip and continues to do so every day through a slew of measures such as an in-app SOS feature, along with location sharing.