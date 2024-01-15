SpiceJet Introduces Non-Stop Flights Connecting Ayodhya With Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru From February 1

Non-Stop Flights Connecting Ayodhya With Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru | File Photo

SpiceJet Limited has announced that the company is set to launch non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, beginning February 1, 2024, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The airline will deploy its 189‐ seater Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes.

Last week, SpiceJet announced it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024. The special flight caters to passengers attending the auspicious ʹPran Pratishtaʹ ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple on January 22. SpiceJet will also operate a return flight on the same day, ensuring a hassle‐free travel experience for devotees, said in the regulatory filing.

In addition to the Ayodhya flights, SpiceJet also announced new flights connecting Mumbai with Srinagar, Chennai with Jaipur, and Bengaluru with Varanasi from February 1.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, ʺWe are happy to announce the introduction of non‐stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. These new flights align with our commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing passengers with convenient travel options. SpiceJet remains dedicated to connecting more Indian cities with Ayodhya soon, offering non‐stop flights for a seamless and comfortable travel experience.ʺ

SpiceJet Limited shares

The shares of SpiceJet Limited on Monday at 11:46 am IST were trading at Rs 64.69, down by 0.95 per cent.