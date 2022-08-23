e-Paper Get App

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

Rashmi SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up a special task force to check narcotics trade in the state.

To curb the illicit trade of Norco items the UP government has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Initially, the Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would be brought to this force on deputation.

According to the order issued by the state government on Tuesday, the new task force would have regional offices in central, eastern and western UP. In central regional Lucknow and Kanpur divisions have been included while Meerut, Bareilly and Agra would fall under the western region of ANTF. In the eastern region, the ANTF would have offices in Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions. The task force would report to the Additional Director General (ADG), and Crime and separate narcotics police stations are to be established.

According to the official spokesperson, in the beginning, Norco police station would be opened in Barabanki and Gazipur districts. Both these districts are the biggest opium cultivators in UP and Gazipur has an opium factory. The task force would also keep an eye on the licensed cultivation of opium.

As per the government order, the task force may conduct search, seizure, arrest and investigations in the matter narcotics trade. The ANTF has been entrusted with the job to coordinate with de-addiction centres also.

