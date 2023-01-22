e-Paper Get App
UP Shocker! Woman gang-raped by TTE, another man inside moving train in Sambhal

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman along with his companion in an AC coach of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
UP Shocker! Woman gang-raped by TTE, another man inside moving train in Sambhal
Adding up to the cases of violence against woman, shocking case of gang-rape of a woman in moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has come to light.

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman along with his companion in an AC coach of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on January 16 in the Chandausi area of the Sambhal district, officials said.

KB Singh, Chandausi Station House Officer (SHO), said that the accused TTE has been identified as Raju Singh, and was known to the woman.

The woman lodged a complaint at Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Sambhal district, on the basis of which the accused TTE was arrested.

"The woman was waiting at the Chandausi railway station on January 16 when the accused TTE gave her a sit in the AC coach. She was going from Chandausi to Prayagraj's Subedarganj. The accused was known to the woman. At around 10 pm between Chandausi and Aligarh, the TTE came with another person, whom she does not recognize, and allegedly raped her," said Singh.

The woman said that she did not recognize the other person. The police showed many TTE but the another accused was not traced," he added.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under IPC Section 376D. The police further said that efforts to identify and trace the other accused are on, and they were further looking into the case.

