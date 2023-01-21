Mumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social media | File Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported on Saturday, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by 3 minors in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The horrific incident took place when she went to attend nature’s call.

The girl was forcefully taken to a toilet and then raped by the individuals. They also recorded the horrifying ordeal and uploaded the video on social media. The girl's brother found out about the video and informed the family.

"The accused individuals allegedly took the girl forcefully inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media. The girl’s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. Case filed in Ghatkopar police station, accused minors sent to juvenile home & further probe underway," said Mumbai police.

More details are awaited.

