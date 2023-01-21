e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social media

Mumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social media

"Case filed in Ghatkopar police station, accused minors sent to juvenile home & further probe underway," said Mumbai police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social media | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported on Saturday, a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by 3 minors in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The horrific incident took place when she went to attend nature’s call.

The girl was forcefully taken to a toilet and then raped by the individuals. They also recorded the horrifying ordeal and uploaded the video on social media. The girl's brother found out about the video and informed the family.

"The accused individuals allegedly took the girl forcefully inside the toilet, raped her and recorded a video, and uploaded it on social media. The girl’s brother saw the video that went viral and informed relatives. Case filed in Ghatkopar police station, accused minors sent to juvenile home & further probe underway," said Mumbai police.

More details are awaited.

Read Also
Thane: Neighbour booked for repeatedly raping 17-year-old girl
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social...

Mumbai Crime: 3 minors rape mentally challenged girl in Ghatkopar, record & upload video on social...

Mumbai: Man arrested ahead of PM Modi's BKC rally for posing as soldier from Guards Regiment of Army

Mumbai: Man arrested ahead of PM Modi's BKC rally for posing as soldier from Guards Regiment of Army

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at RBI colony in Chembur; watch video

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at RBI colony in Chembur; watch video

Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18.2°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18.2°C

Pune woman forced to consume powdered human bones to conceive child; husband among 7 booked

Pune woman forced to consume powdered human bones to conceive child; husband among 7 booked