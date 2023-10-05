 UP Shocker: Sorcerer Kills Woman Client, Burns Her Body For Denying To Have S*x In Gonda; Accused Arrested
The woman was a resident of Siddhartha Nagar district and lived with her daughters, while her husband worked outside the city.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
Sorcerer Kills Woman Client, Burns Her Body | Pixabay

Gonda, October 5: The Gonda police has arrested a 50-year-old self-proclaimed sorcerer for allegedly murdering a woman, police said on Thursday. The half-burnt body of 35-year-old Meena Devi was recovered on October 1, in the Khodare police station area. The woman was a resident of Siddhartha Nagar district and lived with her daughters, while her husband worked outside the city.

Meena had been ill for several months

SHO, Khodare, Arvind Kumar said on Thursday, "Meena had been ill for several months and had not found relief from treatment, so, on advice of a villager, she went to see the accused Bhagwandin. Over time, the man got friendly with Meena and her daughters. On September 29, he lured Meena to his house, promising to treat her with special rituals and instead made sexual overtures, which Meena declined.

In a fit of rage, Bhagwandin killed Meena and burnt her body

In a fit of rage, Bhagwandin killed Meena and burnt her body before dumping it in the thickets. On October 1, the body of the woman was recovered, and her identity was ascertained by locals, who told police she visited the sorcerer frequently. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

UP Cops Harass Couple, Take ₹1,000 On PayTM & Pressure Girl For S*x In Ghaziabad Park; 2 Accused...
article-image

