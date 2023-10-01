UP Cops Harass Couple, Take ₹1,000 On PayTM & Pressure Girl For S*x In Ghaziabad Park; 2 Accused Suspended

UP Police | Representative Image

UP: In a shocking incident that has come forward from UP's Ghaziabad, two policemen harassed an engaged couple roaming in a park. The policemen not only pressurised the girl to have sex with them, but also demanded Rs 5.5 lakh in the pretext of letting them go. The victim couple was reportedly harassed for about three hours before they finally left the scene after paying the officer Rs 1,000 on Paytm.

According to local reports, the incident took place on September 16 when the victim met her fiance in Sai Upvan Park. Three men arrived at the scene, two were in uniform while one was in casual clothes. The men then started threatening the couple and also misbehaved with the victim woman, forcing her to have sex with them.

Her fiance pleaded in front of them to leave them but they continued their abuse against the woman. The couple was allowed to leave the scene after a brief three hours after they paid the policemen a sum of Rs 1,000 on Paytm.

The accused constable and home guard reportedly reached the victim's house on September 22, returned the money and also threatened her not to file a complaint. However, the woman gathered courage and reached the police station to file a formal complaint against the accused.

Victim Files Case Against Accued Policemen

The victim woman, a resident of the Bisrakh police station of Gautam Buddha Nagar filed a police complaint in the matter on September 28. When the officials launched an investigation following her complaint, the allegations were confirmed. Police then immediately suspended two officials involved in the case, whereas a report of dismissal of the Home Guard, the third accused, was made and sent to the District Home Guard Commandant.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323, 504, 342, 354(a)(1)(ii) and corruption against UP Police constable Digambar, home guard Rakesh Kumar and an unknown person. Another case has been registered under Section 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Redressal Act.

