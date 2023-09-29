UP: Woman Tries Chasing Man Who Flashed At Her, Dies After Getting Run Over By Car In Ghaziabad

A woman succumbed to her injuries after getting run over by a car as she tried to chase a man who flashed at her | Representational Image

The police on Thursday arrested Ankit Chaudhury, a former CRPF constable for flashing at a woman on September 9 near Masuri in Ghaziabad. The 34-year-old woman died while trying to apprehend Ankit for his indecent behaviour.

The incident

The incident transpired when Ankit, who was on a bike, began making lewd gestures towards the woman and her female neighbour who were working in a nearby field. According to the formal statement by the deceased woman’s husband in the First Information Report (FIR) registered on September 27 in Masuri Police Station, both women attempted to confront Ankit who tried to flee towards the highway. When the woman tried to catch hold of his T-Shirt, he pushed her away. She fell on the road and was run over by a passing vehicle.

Without delay, the injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital by her companion and a passing car driver. Subsequently, she was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries on September 13.

FIR registered

Based on the formal complaint, the police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 354a (pertaining to sexual harassment involving unwelcome physical contact and advances), Section 509 (related to intending to insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, or actions), Section 323 (concerning voluntarily causing hurt), as well as Section 279 (relating to reckless driving) and Section 304a (addressing causing death by negligence).

On Thursday, the culprit was arrested and taken into custody by the police.

