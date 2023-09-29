UP: 2 Men Slap Youth At CNG Station In Noida, Pin Him To Ground Before Fleeing From Spot; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Screengrab of the CCTV footage | X

Noida: In a video that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, two-three men are seen slapping a person at a CNG station. The incident is said to have taken place in sector 51. The people at the CNG station and the employees remained mere onlookers and no one came forward to help the person who was beaten up badly by the ruffians. The man who was attacked was also lifted and then pinned down to the ground by the three accused, shows CCTV footage that has surfaced. The incident took place on Monday, September 25.

The accused ran away after beating the person and lifting him and smashing him onto the ground at the CNG station. The police have lodged a case and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Police said that it is trying to ascertain the identities of the accused men who assaulted the person by reviewing the CCTV footage from the CNG station.

Though no arrests were made by the time of publishing the copy, police said that it would soon arrest the accused as it was on the lookout for the ruffians who mercilessly beat up the person with no fear of law.

Shocking CCTV footage

News reports claimed that the accused seen in the video attacked the person over a conflict that broke out on the question of refuelling. The man who was attacked has been identified as Neeraj. In his police statement, Neeraj said that the two men seen assaulting him forced him out of his vehicle and beat him up. He was pinned so hard on the ground that he sustained injuries to his head. He is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

