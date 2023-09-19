Haryana Horror: Couple Thrashed Brutally, Woman Pulled By Hair & Punched On Face By Toll Plaza Workers In Sonipat; Video Goes Viral

Couple Thrashed Brutally, Woman Pulled By Hair & Punched On Face | Twitter

Haryana: In a shocking incident, a video has emerged on social media that shows hooliganism of the toll plaza employees at the Sonipat toll plaza on National Highway in Haryana. It can be seen in the video that the toll plaza employees are beating a man and a woman at the toll plaza after an altercation. The video is going viral on social media. The employees can be seen in the video punching and beating the woman with stick, rod and pipe. The entire incident was caught on camera. The man and the woman are said to be husband and wife.

The incident occurred after the man and the woman were driving in the wrong direction

The incident occurred after the man and the woman were coming from the wrong direction at the toll plaza. The toll plaza workers stopped their car and asked them to return to the right direction after which a fight broke out between them. There were one more man and woman onboard the car and the man was also assaulted by the workers at the toll plaza. The toll plaza employees hit the two man with stick and rod at the Murthal toll plaza in Sonipat. The woman was also pulled by her hair and punched on the face by an employee at the toll naka.

The toll plaza employees alleged that the couple was drunk

The toll plaza employees alleged that the man and the woman who were in the car were drunk and they were driving in the wrong direction at the toll plaza. When the toll plaza employees tried to stop the vehicle they misbehaved with them and an altercation broke out between them. The woman can also be seen in the video punching and slapping the toll plaza employees after pushing them. The toll plaza authorities said that both the parties settled with each other after the car driver admitted to his mistake.

The toll plaza authorities called the Murthal police station

The toll plaza authorities called the Murthal police station after the fight broke out between with the man and the woman. The police detained seven toll plaza employees after registering a complaint in connection with the matter. The incident occurred on Saturday (September 9) and the police said that both the parties settled the matter after the altercation escalated. The man and the woman left after accepting their mistake.

