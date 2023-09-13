 Mumbai: MNS Workers Detained At Mulund Toll Booth Protest Against Proposed Hike From October 1
Mumbai: MNS Workers Detained At Mulund Toll Booth Protest Against Proposed Hike From October 1

Toll collection is underway on behalf of MSRDC at Mulund toll booth. MNS organised a protest at the toll booth to close this toll booth and to cancel the proposed toll hike from October 1.

Prem MoreUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

MNS office bearers, who were protesting at the Mulund toll booth on Eastern Express highway at the entrance of Thane city against the proposed increase in toll from October 1 onwards, were detained by Navghar police on Wednesday afternoon. MNS officials have warned the toll booth administration at Mulund of this issue if they do not cancel the toll hike in the next 15 days, but they will face a strong agitation.

MNS has given a statement to the administration today to bring the problem of toll collection to the notice of the government.

However, MNS leader and Thane district president Avinash Jadhav warned the administration that if the toll is increased even by one rupee, his party will oppose it strongly. Therefore, there are signs that the politics of toll booths will heat up again in the coming time. Jadhav also said that if the proposed price hike is not canceled in the next 15 days, the MNS will take up a strong agitation and the government will be fully responsible for it.

Navghar police detained Jadhav along with MNS general secretary Sandeep Pachange, MNS city president Ravindra More, Swapnil Mahindrakar, sub-city president Pushkar Vikhare, Mangesh Pingle, Sandeep Salunkhe, Sushant Surya Rao and others.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Toll Rates At 5 Entry Points To Increase To 12.5-18.75% From October 1
article-image

