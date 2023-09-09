FPJ Exclusive: Toll Rates At 5 Entry Points To Increase To 12.5-18.75% From October 1

From October 1, the toll rates at the five entry points of Mumbai are set to increase in the range of 12.50-18.75%. | File

From October 1, the toll rates at the five entry points of Mumbai are set to increase in the range of 12.50-18.75%. The five entry points are at Dahisar, LBS Road–Mulund, Eastern Express Highway–Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi. The single way toll for light motor vehicles or passenger cars will be dearer by Rs 5, ie from Rs 40 to Rs 45. For mini buses, the toll will be up by Rs 10 from the current Rs 65 to Rs 75.

This charge to remain till November 2026

Trucks and buses will have to shell out Rs 150, while multi-axle vehicles will be charged Rs 190, shows a state government notification. The toll at these entry points of Mumbai has been levied since September 2002 and was extended in 2010. This charge will continue till November 2026. The toll revision happens every three years. The last revision was on October 1, 2020 and the next will be on October 1, 2026.

Therefore, this is the second last toll hike for those crossing the toll points regularly. Earlier this year, we had reported about the state government’s intention to discontinue levying toll on people at these five entry points, as it is being charged to recover cost for the flyovers, bridges, subways and road over bridges that were constructed a couple of decades ago.

In 2010, the toll collection company had made an upfront payment of Rs 2,00 crore towards such capital expenditure incurred by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). In return, the private company is recovering the same including the lending, administrative, operational, maintenance and other costs it incurred while making the payment to MSRDC.

Although the toll levy will discontinue at Dahisar, LBS Road–Mulund, Eastern Express Highway–Mulund and Airoli Creek Bridge after 2026, the same will continue at Vashi to recover construction costs of the new Thane Creek Bridge. Additionally, using the to be opened Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will also attract a toll.

