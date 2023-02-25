UP Shocker! Four bike-borne men go flying after motorcycles hit each other in fierce collision; Watch

Screen grab of a video in which two motorcycles can be seen hitting each other at massive speed. | Image credit: News India 1

Kushinagar: In a horrific accident, two motorcycles collided at massive speed, killing one and injuring three in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Friday night.

In a video posted on Twitter by News India 1, four persons can be seen flying and hitting the road as their motorcycles hit each other in a fierce collision. A passerby who appears to be in a state of shock dashed to check on them.

Soon after the incident, all the injured were rushed to a primary health center in Nebua Naurangiya where, as per reports, Rizwan Ansari succumbed to his injuries, while other three were referred to two different hospitals as their health condition turned severe.