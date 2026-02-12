 UP Shocker: Clerk Shoots Lawyer Dead Inside District Panchayat office In Rampur - VIDEO
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Clerk Shoots Lawyer Dead Inside District Panchayat office In Rampur - VIDEO

A lawyer was shot dead inside the District Panchayat office in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after a heated argument with a clerk on Wednesday. The accused, Asgar Ali, allegedly opened fire and later shot himself. CCTV of the incident surfaced online, while the victim’s relatives staged a protest. Police said investigation is underway.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@INCUttarPradesh

Rampur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, raising concerns over the law and order situation. A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight at the District Panchayat office on Wednesday.

The incident took place after a heated argument with a clerk, triggering chaos at the district hospital, where the victim’s relatives later staged a protest. The deceased, identified as Farukh, was allegedly shot by District Panchayat clerk Asgar Ali following a confrontation inside the office premises. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by the state unit of the Congress. The footage shows the lawyer’s wife being struck on the head with a pistol.

"The open spilling of blood inside offices and attacks on women indicate that criminals no longer have any fear of the law," Congress said.

Reportedly, the accused shot himself in an apparent attempt to create a defence and may have been taken into custody. Asgar Ali was also admitted to hospital.

article-image

Farukh had been practising law at the district court for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two school-age children, a son and a daughter.

Police said that further legal action would be taken after the investigation is completed.

