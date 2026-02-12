UP Shocker: Clerk Shoots Lawyer Dead Inside District Panchayat office In Rampur - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@INCUttarPradesh

Rampur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, raising concerns over the law and order situation. A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight at the District Panchayat office on Wednesday.

The incident took place after a heated argument with a clerk, triggering chaos at the district hospital, where the victim’s relatives later staged a protest. The deceased, identified as Farukh, was allegedly shot by District Panchayat clerk Asgar Ali following a confrontation inside the office premises. CCTV footage of the incident was shared by the state unit of the Congress. The footage shows the lawyer’s wife being struck on the head with a pistol.

"The open spilling of blood inside offices and attacks on women indicate that criminals no longer have any fear of the law," Congress said.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, the accused shot himself in an apparent attempt to create a defence and may have been taken into custody. Asgar Ali was also admitted to hospital.

Farukh had been practising law at the district court for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two school-age children, a son and a daughter.

Police said that further legal action would be taken after the investigation is completed.