 'India Examining Trump's Invitation To Join Board Of Peace': MEA
India has received a US invitation to join President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” with the MEA saying the offer is under review. The initiative aims to promote global peace and resolve conflicts, with Trump as chairman. Member nations would serve three-year terms, while major financial contributors could gain permanent membership.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday confirmed that India has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace.”

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, “We have received an invitation from the US side to join the Board of Peace and are currently examining the proposal. India has consistently supported efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, and dialogue in West Asia. Our Prime Minister has welcomed initiatives that provide a pathway toward long-term and sustainable peace in the region, including Gaza.”

What Is Trump’s “Board of Peace”?
Donald Trump first proposed the “Board of Peace” last September while presenting his plan to end the Gaza conflict. He later clarified that the body’s mandate would extend beyond Gaza to address global conflicts.

A draft charter reviewed by Reuters indicates that the US president would serve as the inaugural chairman, with the board tasked with advancing peace efforts and helping resolve international disputes.

Member states would generally serve three-year terms, though countries contributing $1 billion to support the board’s work could obtain permanent membership.

The White House has named US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to the initiative’s founding Executive Board.

