 UP Shocker: 50-Year-Old Teacher Booked For Eloping With Minor Student In Gonda
A case of kidnapping was lodged on Monday in connection with the incident as the girl is 17-year-old. Police said the girl, who has been missing since Friday, has taken Rs 30,000 cash and jewellery from her home. The accused taught Hindi to the minor.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
50-Year-Old Teacher Booked For Eloping With Minor Student In Gonda | Representative Image

Gonda, October 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police have lodged a case against a 50-year-old teacher who allegedly eloped with a minor student in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. A case of kidnapping was lodged on Monday in connection with the incident as the girl is 17-year-old. Police said the girl, who has been missing since Friday, has taken Rs 30,000 cash and jewellery from her home. The accused taught Hindi to the minor.

In her complaint, the girl’s father has also accused the teacher of uploading a video of his daughter with him in an objectionable position. Gonda Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj said that the priority of the police is to trace the girl. “We have got some details of the teacher who originally hails from Bahraich and teams are raiding all possible hideouts,” he said.

“We have alerted all the bus stops and railway stations in the region,” he said. Locals also told police that the accused used to stalk the girl whenever she ventured out or visited the market.

The girl’s father told reporters that the police initially did not take his case seriously. Only after he met the district police chief, an FIR was registered. “All my savings from the past year, which I had kept at home, were taken away by my daughter,” he said.

"The accused lived in our village and our residences were 500 metres apart. Initially, he appeared to be a very sober and sensible person. He approached me and offered to teach my daughter for free and make her an officer. I did not realise he had other plans,” he said.

