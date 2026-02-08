UP: Sex Racket Busted At Guest House On Bulandshahr Highway; Several Young Men, Women Caught Red-Handed | VIDEO

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district have busted a sex racket operating out of a guest house located along the national highway near Khurja Road, officials said. The operation led to the arrest of several young women, men and hotel staff, triggering panic among those present during the raid.

College-Going Girls Among Those Found

According to police sources, multiple couples were found in objectionable positions inside the guest residence at the time of the raid. Officials said that some of the women identified during the operation were college students, raising serious concerns.

Investigators have also indicated that the illegal operation may have had the backing of influential individuals, a claim that is now being probed as part of the wider investigation.

Raid Conducted by Kotwali Dehat Police

The raid was carried out by police from the Kotwali Dehat police station following sustained inputs about immoral activities being run under the guise of a guest house. Officers said prostitution had allegedly been taking place at the premises for a long period.

A video from the raid surfaced showing women police personnel escorting young women out of the building and towards a police vehicle, as authorities secured the premises.

Network Active for Years, Police Say

Police officials stated that their preliminary investigation revealed the racket had been operating for several years and had links across multiple locations in Bulandshahr city. The hotel allegedly functioned discreetly to avoid suspicion, allowing the illegal operation to continue undetected for a long time.

Following the raid, the guest house was sealed by authorities.

Probe Expanded, Special Team Formed

Officials said interrogations of customers, hotel employees and operators are ongoing to determine who was involved in running the racket and whether it operated with external consent or protection.

A special police team has been constituted to uncover the full network and identify others linked to the operation. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses. The incident has caused a major stir in the district.