 'When We Will Come To Power, We Will...': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'When We Will Come To Power, We Will...': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'When We Will Come To Power, We Will...': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of deflecting attention from land-grab allegations involving nearly 12,000 bighas, calling the CM’s press conference “flop.” Sarma denied the charges as defamatory and announced legal action against Congress leaders, intensifying the political clash ahead of a potential court battle.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Congress MP and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dismissing allegations made against him as “baseless” and accusing the BJP leader of diverting attention from key public concerns.

In a series of posts on X, Gogoi mocked Sarma’s recent media briefing, calling it the “most flop press conference of the century” and alleging it failed to convince both journalists and the public. He claimed reporters from Delhi and Assam were subjected to what he described as “mindless and bogus” assertions lacking substance.

The Congress leader argued that the press conference was an attempt to deflect from the Opposition’s #XomoyParivartanYatra campaign, which he said has raised questions about the alleged occupation of nearly 12,000 bighas, pproximately 4,000 acres, of prime land by the Chief Minister and his family. Gogoi demanded a detailed public explanation, stressing the need for accountability.

Escalating his attack, Gogoi said that if the Congress comes to power, it would take steps to reclaim such land and redistribute it among the poor and landless.

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
₹200-Crore PowerGrid Order Changes The Game, Can This Bajaj Group Stock Bounce After 33% Fall?
₹200-Crore PowerGrid Order Changes The Game, Can This Bajaj Group Stock Bounce After 33% Fall?
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Black Deep-Neck Custom Gaurav Gupta Ensemble At Dubai Event-Pictures Inside
Deepika Padukone Stuns In Black Deep-Neck Custom Gaurav Gupta Ensemble At Dubai Event-Pictures Inside
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai – WATCH
Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & Vicky Kaushal Attend 2nd Day Of RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai – WATCH
Read Also
'Era Of Hit & Run Politics Is Over': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens Defamation Against Gaurav...
article-image

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation in Assam. Hours after Gogoi earlier levelled the land-grab allegations at a Guwahati press conference on Wednesday, Sarma rejected the charges as “false, malicious and defamatory” and announced plans to initiate civil and criminal defamation proceedings on February 9 against Gogoi and three other Congress leaders.

Sarma challenged his accusers to prove their claims in court, asserting he would not be intimidated by “propaganda” or political theatrics, further deepening the ongoing war of words between the two leaders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When We Will Come To Power, We Will...': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
'When We Will Come To Power, We Will...': Gaurav Gogoi Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
UP: Sex Racket Busted At Guest House On Bulandshahr Highway; Several Young Men, Women Caught...
UP: Sex Racket Busted At Guest House On Bulandshahr Highway; Several Young Men, Women Caught...
Video: ‘Drunk’ Women Create Scene On Busy Road, Hit Cab Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd In...
Video: ‘Drunk’ Women Create Scene On Busy Road, Hit Cab Driver With Helmet, Abuse Crowd In...
Delhi's Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station To Now Be Called 'Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar' | VIDEO
Delhi's Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station To Now Be Called 'Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar' | VIDEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...