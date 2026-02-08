Kerala Lottery Result: February 8, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-41 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery Result for Kerala Samrudhi SM-41 will be declared today, Sunday, february 8 2026, at 3 PM, while the official result list will be available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as FPJ provides live updates of the Kerala Samrudhi SM-41 results. If you’ve purchased a ticket, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Samrudhi SM-41 for Sunday, 08-02-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

MD 950063 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: KS PREETHEESH

Agency No.: A 2323

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

MA 950063 MB 950063

MC 950063 ME 950063

MF 950063 MG 950063

MH 950063 MJ 950063

MK 950063 ML 950063 MM 950063

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

MM 593392 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN M

Agency No.: C 4389

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

ME 754254 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: BAVEESH V P

Agency No.: D 3818

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0049 0142 1291 1322 1536 2060 2134 2233 2448 3682 4159 5113 5183 5801 6233 6569 7820 8573 8684

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3797 3814 4259 4308 7932 9880

---

---

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0226 0253 1422 1827 2040 2729 2849 3000 3805 3972 4103 4151 4346 4656 5162 6183 6315 6369 7062 7725 7972 8274 8499 8854 9277

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0273 0295 0414 0559 0586 0673 0890 0941 0952 1051 1120 1287 1312 1403 1518 1803 1841 1871 1918 2269 2274 2434 2496 2628 2733 2833 2838 2962 3016 3051 3149 3152 3361 3727 3759 3813 4107 4412 4491 4660 4768 4907 5294 5297 5309 5548 5641 5673 5947 5999 6131 7044 7097 7193 7314 7547 7661 7700 7757 7826 8078 8151 8344 8387 8403 8407 8503 8526 8531 8690 9027 9031 9240 9280 9583 9979

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0236 0243 0257 0403 0501 0866 1009 1036 1106 1243 1358 1553 1880 1889 1894 2066 2288 2408 2419 2622 2810 2879 2908 3008 3190 3284 3501 3613 3778 4020 4024 4028 4032 4066 4075 4113 4236 4253 4255 4263 4312 4364 4601 4623 4725 4800 4896 4957 5012 5038 5111 5261 5265 5342 5344 5445 5474 5588 5640 5919 6116 6133 6144 6344 6395 6602 6668 6714 6902 7367 7574 7609 7734 7835 7931 7976 8067 8125 8364 8501 8525 8549 8981 9029 9162 9225 9336 9349 9707 9792 9830 9935

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0100 0156 0173 0188 0200 0207 0356 0392 0418 0449 0456 0491 0603 0707 0791 0811 0875 0883 0910 0967 1042 1095 1134 1174 1194 1232 1302 1365 1406 1493 1540 1607 1723 1818 1902 1920 2141 2200 2210 2216 2258 2385 2437 2591 2609 2621 2648 2691 2746 2971 3102 3217 3232 3233 3272 3317 3357 3380 3386 3425 3469 3580 3779 3985 4002 4053 4060 4065 4114 4116 4166 4185 4240 4249 4432 4509 4514 4770 4785 4854 4951 5017 5029 5102 5200 5271 5293 5298 5303 5380 5429 5438 5513 5564 5880 5890 5933 6010 6101 6115 6135 6163 6169 6182 6362 6492 6521 6690 6706 6820 6895 6901 6910 6956 6996 7000 7189 7282 7356 7370 7409 7532 7548 7550 7715 7777 7798 7960 7980 8170 8265 8299 8440 8638 8678 8698 8725 8733 8936 9012 9107 9124 9166 9242 9313 9492 9621 9630 9700 9803

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Samrudhi SM-41: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.