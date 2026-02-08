UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th Incident In 48 Hours

An elderly man suffered grievous injuries after his nose was severed in a manja-related accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, marking the fifth such incident reported within 48 hours.

A video attached to the incident shows the injured victim being rushed in a car through congested roads.

Chaos at Accident Site Caught on Camera

The video shows severe traffic congestion on a busy urban road, with motorcycles, scooters, auto-rickshaws, and cars stranded amid confusion in Lucknow. Several bystanders and commuters are seen stopping their vehicles, while the video pans across the crowded stretch.

Orange road barriers and flyover walls in the background point to a high-traffic zone, where accidents involving sharp manja strings have become increasingly common.

Injured Victim Seen Inside Car

As the video transitions inside a car, the injured individual is seen seated in the back, with a white bandage tightly wrapped around the nose and face to control bleeding. The victim appears shaken and in visible pain, repeatedly touching the bandaged area while struggling to sit upright.

A young child is also visible inside the vehicle, watching silently as another person attempts to comfort the injured passenger. The distressing visuals underline the severity of injuries caused by manja, which can slice through skin upon contact.

Manja Menace Persists Despite Government Orders

The incident comes despite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives to register murder cases in fatal manja incidents and conduct statewide enforcement drives against the sale and use of illegal kite strings.