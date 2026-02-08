 UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th Incident In 48 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th Incident In 48 Hours

UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th Incident In 48 Hours

An elderly man was grievously injured after his nose was allegedly severed by Chinese manjha in Uttar Pradesh, marking the fifth such incident in 48 hours. A video shows chaotic traffic at the scene before shifting to visuals of the bandaged victim inside a car. The incident has reignited concerns over the continued sale and use of banned kite strings.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

An elderly man suffered grievous injuries after his nose was severed in a manja-related accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, marking the fifth such incident reported within 48 hours.

A video attached to the incident shows the injured victim being rushed in a car through congested roads.

Chaos at Accident Site Caught on Camera

The video shows severe traffic congestion on a busy urban road, with motorcycles, scooters, auto-rickshaws, and cars stranded amid confusion in Lucknow. Several bystanders and commuters are seen stopping their vehicles, while the video pans across the crowded stretch.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Tamannaah Bhatia Literally 'Slept Wearing This Jewellery', Drops Adorable Pictures On Social Media; Check Out Here
Tamannaah Bhatia Literally 'Slept Wearing This Jewellery', Drops Adorable Pictures On Social Media; Check Out Here
Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village | Video Viral
Navi Mumbai: Drunk Driver With ‘Police’ Name Plate Rams Multiple Vehicles Near Karave Village | Video Viral
Indo-US Trade Pact Promises Cheaper Imports, Industry Waits for Clarity On Soybean Oil and Animal Feed Rules
Indo-US Trade Pact Promises Cheaper Imports, Industry Waits for Clarity On Soybean Oil and Animal Feed Rules

Orange road barriers and flyover walls in the background point to a high-traffic zone, where accidents involving sharp manja strings have become increasingly common.

Injured Victim Seen Inside Car

As the video transitions inside a car, the injured individual is seen seated in the back, with a white bandage tightly wrapped around the nose and face to control bleeding. The victim appears shaken and in visible pain, repeatedly touching the bandaged area while struggling to sit upright.

A young child is also visible inside the vehicle, watching silently as another person attempts to comfort the injured passenger. The distressing visuals underline the severity of injuries caused by manja, which can slice through skin upon contact.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Manjha Crackdown: 'Deaths Caused By Chinese Kite String Are Like Murder,' Says CM Yogi...
article-image

Manja Menace Persists Despite Government Orders

The incident comes despite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives to register murder cases in fatal manja incidents and conduct statewide enforcement drives against the sale and use of illegal kite strings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Brahmins Back In Political Focus As Parties Rework Social Math In UP Ahead Of 2027
Brahmins Back In Political Focus As Parties Rework Social Math In UP Ahead Of 2027
Bengalurur: 26-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement
Bengalurur: 26-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement
UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th...
UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th...
Kerala: Dramatic Video Shows Biker Escapes Death After Crash With School Bus, Walks Off Unharmed
Kerala: Dramatic Video Shows Biker Escapes Death After Crash With School Bus, Walks Off Unharmed