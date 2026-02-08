 Kerala: Dramatic Video Shows Biker Escapes Death After Crash With School Bus, Walks Off Unharmed
A dramatic CCTV video from Kerala shows a motorcyclist losing control on a sharp curve and skidding into an oncoming school bus. The impact throws the rider onto the road, but he narrowly escapes serious injury and gets back on his feet within seconds.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
X/@TrueStoryUP

A dramatic bus CCTV video from Kerala has gone viral after capturing a motorcyclist surviving a near-fatal crash with a school bus, walking away almost unscathed moments after impact. The incident, which occurred on February 7, 2026, has stunned social media users, with netizens calling it nothing short of a miracle.

The video shows the motorcyclist riding along a curving stretch of road when he enters a sharp bend. As the road curves, the rider appears to lose control of the motorcycle possibly due to excessive speed, a wet surface, or an over-leaning error common on two-wheelers negotiating tight turns.

The bike skids wide, crosses into the oncoming lane, and clips the front-left portion of a yellow school bus approaching from the opposite direction. Momentts, later the biker quickly stands and starts to walk off.

Glancing Impact Saves the Rider

Crucially, the collision is not head-on. The motorcycle strikes the bus at an angle, causing the rider to be thrown off and slide across the road directly in front of the vehicle. The bus driver appears to brake immediately, and the rider narrowly avoids being run over.

Within seconds, the young man astonishingly gets back on his feet, visibly shaken but seemingly unharmed. He stands briefly in shock before moving towards the roadside and his fallen bike

