UP: Section 144 imposed in Prayagraj after Atiq & his brother shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a statewide alert to deploy police forces in sufficient numbers to maintain law and order, following the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

As a precautionary measure, section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj and the government has decided to suspend internet services in the area.

In response to the incident, CM Adityanath has convened a meeting with senior officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).

The meeting is being held at CM Yogi's residence in Lucknow.

Furthermore, the Prayagraj border has been sealed, and a SWAT team has been deployed to the site of the shooting.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams UP govt

Reacting to the shocking incident wherein gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, opposition party leader and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high.

Highlighting the fact that Atiq and Ashraf were killed amid tight security in the presence of police officers, Yadav said that if such incidents happen what can one say about the security of general public.

"What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Yadav said in a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)