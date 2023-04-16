 CM Yogi constitutes 3-member judicial commission to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf
Despite the tight police security, the assailants managed to carry out the brazen attack, prompting the chief minister to call for urgent discussions with law enforcement officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

After the high-level meeting following the killing of Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a 3-member judicial commission to probe the brutal murder.

Following the shocking killings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took swift action by summoning top officials of the UP Police to a high-level meeting.

The meeting at the chief minister's residence in Lucknow saw the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in attendance.

 (This is developing news. More details will be added soon.)

