UP: Scooter-borne miscreant snatches chain off Ghaziabad man's neck; CCTV footage surfaces |

Amid surge in cases of chain-snatching nationwide, another incident was reported in UP's Ghaziabad. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday in the Kavinagar area. A CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on the internet.

Sujit Kumar, a resident of Officer City Society in Rajnagar Extension and an employee at a private company, was robbed of his chain by a young man on a scooty outside PNB Bank in Kavinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Chain snatched outside bank

Kumar reported that he had parked his car in front of the bank and was crossing the road with his sister-in-law when the thief approached from behind and snatched the chain from his neck before fleeing the scene. Despite his sister-in-law's attempts to chase the suspect with the help of another woman on a scooty, the thief managed to escape. The entire incident was caught on the bank's CCTV camera.

Case registered in Kavinagar police station

Following the incident, Kumar reported the robbery to the Kavinagar police, and ACP Kavinagar Abhishek Srivastava has deployed teams to track down the suspect using the CCTV footage. The police are confident that they will soon be able to identify and apprehend the thief. The suspect was wearing a helmet during the robbery, making it difficult for Kumar and his sister-in-law to provide a description.

Another chain snatching incident reported recently

A 10-year-old girl fought and foiled a bike-borne man's attempt to snatch her grandmother's chain in a street in Pune, officials said on Thursday.

As per the police complaint, the incident happened at the Model Colony area of Pune city on February 25, when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was going back home with her granddaughter Rutvi Ghag.

"Under the pretext of asking for directions, a bike-borne man tried to snatch the chain my grandmother was wearing. Seeing this, 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag started hitting him in the face with a bag. The man then fled the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled," the complaint said.

The incident which took place on February 25 came to light after the video went viral on social media on Thursday.