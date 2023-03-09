WATCH: 10-year-old Pune girl fights chain snatcher without caring for her life, saves grandmother

In the video, one can see that both courageous women overpowered the robber, and fought with him. | Screengrab

In Pune's Model colony in Shivajinagar, a 10-year-old girl along with her 60-year-old grandmother put up a brave fight against miscreants who were fleeing after snatching the chain of the grandmother. The video of the duo has gone viral.

As per Times Now, the incident happened at Model Colony when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was going back home with her grand-daughter Rutvi Ghag. A bike-borne man asked to address the ladies and suddenly tried to pull the chain of the Lata Ghag. Little did he know that he will have to face a fierce fight from the old lady and the child. Both of them started hitting the man in his face after which he fled the spot.

In December 2022, in a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a girl and her grandmother had put up a brave fight against miscreants who were fleeing after snatching earrings. The video of the duo had also gone viral. The miscreants were later held by UP Police after an encounter.