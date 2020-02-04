UP Police busted a sex racket and arrested five persons including three women from hotel in Taj Ganj area

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted a big sex racket and arrested five persons, including three women from Uzbekistan and two from Delhi from a hotel in the Taj Ganj area here.

The arrests were made on Monday evening. However, during the action one male and three female members of the gang managed to escape, while the manager of the hotel was arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) city Rohan Botre Pramod said that some hotels in the area were under police radar and suspicious characters believed to be part of rackets operating here were being tracked, after a female student last week was gang raped in one of the hotels in the area.