UP News: Married Woman Dupes Man, Marries Him And Extracts Money In Lucknow

Lucknow, December 25: A woman in her early 30s has been booked for marrying another man without revealing her marital status to him. She has also been accused of extracting money from him and intimidating him with the help of her aides, including her husband. In November 2022, Parmanand Singh of Senani Vihar locality got married to the accused through a matrimonial website where he had uploaded his bio data.

A month later, a man who identified himself as Anupam Soni called him and told him that he was the husband of the woman Singh had married. He also threatened Singh of dire consequences if he continued with the marriage. Singh talked to the woman about it. “I came to know that my wife was already married to Anupam Soni, and before him to Ashutosh Pathak,” Singh said.

She hid her marital status and lied about her job

He said that the accused duped him of cash. “She hid her marital status from me and lied to me about her job. On the matrimonial site she had made the false claim that she was a professor at government degree college. When the negotiation for marriage was underway, she asked for Rs 25,000 as monetary help from me to purchase a mobile phone. Then she told me that the mobile phone broke in an accident, but I came to know that her former husband Anupam had broken it while fighting with her,” Singh said, adding that the woman decamped with Rs 2.67 lakh in cash and ornaments from his house in December 2022,” he said.

The woman and her family members knew about his social standing and assets

Singh said that the woman and her family members knew about his social standing and assets, and had an eye on it from the beginning. SHO, PGI, B.C. Tiwari said investigation in the case has started.