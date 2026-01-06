 Delhi: 3 People Killed In Fire At DMRC Staff Quarters In Adarsh Nagar
Three members of a Delhi Metro staff family were killed in a fire that broke out early Tuesday on the second floor of DMRC staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar. A firefighter was injured during rescue operations. Police are probing the cause. The incident follows another recent Delhi fire, amid concerns over staff shortages in Delhi Fire Services.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Delhi: 3 People Killed In Fire At DMRC Staff Quarters In Adarsh Nagar | Representational Image

New Delhi: Three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out on the second floor of the Delhi Metro staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar early on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received information at around 02:39 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of one of the buildings in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff quarters in Adarsh Nagar.

A team of firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

When fire engines arrived at the scene and conducted rescue operations, they found three bodies, officials said.

article-image

During the rescue operation, a firefighter was also injured.

Officials confirmed the deaths and said that police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Relief operations are underway, and further details are awaited.

This incident comes just a day after a fire broke out in the top-floor flat of a five-story building in Mandawali on Sunday. The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, according to the DFS.

Three firefighters were injured in the operation and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officials said that the injured are currently out of danger.

article-image

The police said that the short-circuit in the room heater caused the fire, which spread rapidly across the room. The resident immediately escaped and called the fire services.

When the team arrived and started the operation, a cooking gas cylinder exploded, injuring three firefighters.

Meanwhile, the DFS is experiencing a significant shortage of personnel, with key vacancies in both supervisory and frontline positions leading to staff overload and threatening fire safety throughout the city, as reported by DFS statistics.

According to the data, the agency currently employs just 18 assistant divisional officers (ADOs), while the approved number is 24.

These officers are responsible for carrying out fire safety inspections and ensuring compliance at more than 5,000 establishments, including restaurants, clubs, hotels, hospitals, and commercial complexes across the city.

