Foiled Robbery Caught On Cam: Burglar Gets Trapped In Kitchen Exhaust In Kota After Owner Returns From Pilgrimage In Kota

A burglar gets trapped inside a kitchen exhaust vent during a failed robbery attempt in Rajasthan’s Kota | X/@ashokshera94

A robbery attempt in Rajasthan’s Kota was foiled after the burglar got stuck inside a kitchen exhaust vent of the house he was attempting to break into late at night on January 5. A video showing the robber trapped in the exhaust has since gone viral on social media.

The now-viral video shows a man stuck halfway through a small hole in the wall, likely an exhaust fan vent. His upper body is inside the room, while his legs dangle outside, kicking helplessly as he struggles to free himself from the tight opening. He repeatedly begs for mercy in a panicked voice, saying "Maaf kar do bhai, galti ho gayi" ("Forgive me brother, it was a mistake").

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the people present, including the homeowner recording the video, can be heard commenting "Issey pehle bhi yaha dekha hai" ("We've seen him here before"), suggesting he is a repeat offender and mocking him by asking how he managed to get stuck in such a small vent.

How The Incident Of The Man Stuck In The Vent Unfolded

The incident took place in Kota’s Pratap Nagar area. According to reports, the house owner, identified as Subhash Kumar Rawat, said he and his wife had gone for darshan at Khatu Shyamji on January 3 and returned home on the night of January 5.

As Rawat’s wife unlocked the main gate and they began bringing their scooter inside, its headlight illuminated a man stuck halfway through the kitchen exhaust fan opening.

After some time, the man was forcibly pulled out of the exhaust vent by the homeowner and other locals. He did not sustain any serious injuries and was later handed over to the police for further action.