 Suresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSuresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune

Suresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi died after a prolonged illness in Pune. A prominent Pune politician, he served in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, was Minister of State for Railways, and led the Indian Olympic Association from 1996 to 2012. He played a key role in youth politics and sports administration.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Suresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune | ANI

Pune: Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi died on Tuesday (January 3) after prolonged illness in Maharashtra's Pune. He was undergoing treatment at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He breathed his last at around 3:30 am on Monday.

Kalmadi's remains will be kept at Kalmadi House, Erandwane, until 2 pm and cremation will take place at Vaikunth smashanbhumi, Navi Peth, Pune, at 3.30 pm.

He was also a former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Old Video Of Kalmadi:

FPJ Shorts
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date
Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date

Kalmadi was a prominent political figure from Pune. He represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha. He held several key positions during his political career and was associated with sports administration at the national level for many years.

In 1977, Kalmadi became the president of the Indian Youth Congress, Pune, and the next year took over President-ship of the Youth Congress. Kalmadi served as president of the Indian Youth Congress (Socialist) 1981–1986.

In 1980, as the president of the Maharashtra Athletics Association, he also undertook the selection trials for the Marathon team to represent the country at the Moscow Olympics.

Read Also
Ex-Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde Announces Retirement From Active Politics; Says 'Daughter...
article-image

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms from 1982 to 1996, and again in 1998. He was also elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996, and to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. During the tenure of P V Narasimha Rao as the Prime Minister, Kalmadi served as the Minister of State for Railways from 1995 to 1996.

Kalmadi also appointed as the president of the Indian Olympic Association in 1996 and held the post till 2012.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Foiled Robbery Caught On Cam: Burglar Gets Trapped In Kitchen Exhaust In Kota After Owner Returns...

Foiled Robbery Caught On Cam: Burglar Gets Trapped In Kitchen Exhaust In Kota After Owner Returns...

Suresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune

Suresh Kalmadi, Former Union Minister & Senior Congress Leader, Dies In Pune

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...

UP Govt To Establish Modern Digital Libraries In Every Village By January 30 To Boost Rural...

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh Unveils Rare 'Green Cave’ In Kanger Valley National Park

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai Unveils 'G-Ram-Ji' Scheme, Guaranteeing 125 Days Of Rural Employment