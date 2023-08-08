UP News: 4 Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Bulandshahr, Mangled Vehicle Cut To Remove Bodies; Disturbing Visuals Surface

In a horrific accident, a truck collided with an eco car in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, killing at least four people and leaving one seriously injured. According to reports, the five people in the Eco car that met with the accident, were travelling to Noida from Sambhal to UP. The car also fell into a ditch after the car.

In visuals that surfaced in the aftermath of the accident, the dead bodies of passengers is seen trapped in the car badly as the vehicle was mangled due to the impact of the accident. The video showed how the car had to be cut to remove the bodies of passengers who died in the accident.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion advised.

Such was the impact of the collision, that the four people in the Eco car died on the spot. The accident took place around 2 am in Dibai area.

As soon as police learnt about the accident, a team was sent to the spot. Upon reaching there, the police officers and team were shocked to see the condition of the mangled car.

The bodies of four dead passengers was stuck badly inside the car. Later, when the bodies could not be freed from the car despite best efforts, the police team called for rescue workers with cutters to help remove the bodies from the vehicle.

It took some effort to cut the car and get the bodies out. A tweet by UP Police tagged Bulandshahr police and asked to look into the matter after the accident visual was shared on Twitter.

August 6 accident in UP's Shravasti

On August 6, Sunday, six Nepalese nationals which included four members of a family, were killed in a car accident in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district. According to reports, the accident took place as the driver tried to avoid a cattle that suddenly came on the road. The vehicle hit a tree which resulted in the death of the family members. The driver was taken to the hospital and managed to survive, said reports.

